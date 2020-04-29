Smart & Final releases updated store policies and procedures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Smart & Final has updated its policies to include providing single use T-shirt bags free of charge or allowing customers to bag their own groceries using their own resusable bags.

Also, two 36-inch plexiglass barriers have been installed at the registers of every store, according to a news release. Since mid-April, Smart & Final has requested face masks for customers and employees.

Current store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with 6 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays reserved for those 60 and older, expectant mothers, those with disabilities and first responders in the medical field.