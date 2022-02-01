OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) – A small trailer fire turns out to be a huge loss for the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the hundreds of children they serve every year.

The shelter says that containers that went up in smoke stored more than 2,000 toys that were lost to the flames. Many of those toys were donated by our own viewers during our 17 Days of Christmas toy drive, so now the Bakersfield Homeless Center is calling on the community for help once again.

“It’s important for our kids to have an element of fun,” Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO Lauren Skidmore said. “We use these toys to make them feel special.”

The joy that the Bakersfield Homeless Center hoped to bring to children tragically burned to the ground Monday afternoon. A trailer parked behind storage units at Instant Mini Storage off State Road in Oildale went up in flames, Kern County Fire said 5 storage units were destroyed.

“Half the unit had been completely burned,” said Skidmore. “We noticed that everything inside of our unit was mostly decimated, most of our items inside were pouring out and burned.”



At first look, it seems like it’s a complete loss. The destroyed storage unit with burnt toys covered in soot and ash is right next to another storage unit that survived the fire. Inside are signs and cut-outs that the Bakersfield Homeless Center uses for its fundraising events throughout the year.



Skidmore said holiday toy drives usually replenish the toy supply that keeps the program running year after year. Children that they serve to get a toy for their birthday, during special events, or in a moment where a distraction is needed from whatever tough moment they are experiencing in life.



“We will figure it out,” Skidmore said. “Our kids are loved, we will figure it out, but I know the community will support us.”



In Bakersfield, we move quickly to help one another.

Garces High School Teacher Cody Stone heard of the news, his class donated to our 17 Days of Christmas toy drive and by luck had leftover toys to donate.



“Perfect timing to bring them over,” Stone said. “It was terrible what happened — as a community, Bakersfield rises up and as a community, we got to help each other out.”



The fire is still under investigation, no word yet on what caused the fire.

If you are able to donate to get this service up and running once again at the Bakersfield Homeless Center, you can drop off a new toy at KGET Studios during business hours at 2120 L Street.

You can also make a monetary donation online at www.bakhc.org.