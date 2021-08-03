Plane crashes into Isabella Lake, minor injuries reported: Sheriff’s Office

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A small plane crashed into Isabella Lake on Tuesday afternoon after attempting to take off from the South Fork boat launch area, resulting in minor injuries to the pilot, sheriff’s officials said.

The pilot and sole occupant managed to get out and make it to shore, according to sheriff’s officials. The plane sank.

Sheriff’s officials said the plane failed to gain enough altitude, clipped a tree then entered the lake. Deputies were called to the scene at about 2:23 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

