BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck hauling metal pipes lost its load, with poles spilling into the road and stopped northbound Interstate 5 traffic just south of Grapevine Road, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP said a semi-truck hauling thousands of one-inch metal pipes spilled on the road just north of the east ramp on northbound I-5 around 11:11 a.m.

Officials said the semi-truck lost its load and 15-foot-metal pipes scattered through the lanes.

The one and two lanes are still closed but the three-lane is open, according to the Califonia Highway Patrol.

The big rig kept traveling northbound and CHP is attempting to locate the semi-truck.

Caltrans and other agencies are on their way to the scene to clear the road. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.