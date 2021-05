BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Throughout the pandemic, COVID-19 symptoms ranged from a dry cough to COVID Toes, but it's possible nothing was as commonly seen and heard about as the loss of sense of smell and taste.

For a while, it was the telltale sign to be aware of it you think you might have COVID-19. For most people, this was the most difficult symptom to deal with because of the effect on one's quality of life. Now, some patients are dealing with the loss of taste and smell long-term and doctors say studies are still being done to try and figure everything out but not too much is known.