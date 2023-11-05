BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local small businesses have received over $240,000 through Bakersfield’s Business Security Improvements Grant program, the city announced on Nov. 3.

Since launching in July, more than $240,000 has been awarded to local businesses for security improvements such as installing new alarm systems, security cameras, enhanced lighting and repairing damaged or destroyed windows, according to the city.

Due to the program’s success, all available funds allocated to the program have been awarded or are currently earmarked for pending applications, according to the city. Any applications for the Security Improvements Grant program received from now on will be placed on a waitlist until additional funding can be identified.

For more on the Business Security Improvements Grant program, click here.