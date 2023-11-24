BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Holiday season is in full force, and so are the deals.

Shopping doesn’t stop at Black Friday, with Small Business Saturday ready to go with the best offers.

Guarantee Shoe Center recently celebrated its 70th anniversary and the owners say local stores improve the community. “It improves the cohesiveness of the community, it keeps us together, it bonds us together as families,” said Manager Dan Camarena, of Guarantee Shoe Center. “This is what we are, this is Bakersfield.”

Local business owners say buying from them guarantees the money stays in Bakersfield and Kern. The money goes directly to local workers, and is reinvested in diverse experiences.

One unique place in town is Sip and Style, where you can have a drink while getting your hair done. They’re offering big deals on memberships this holiday season.

“The Bestie is $170 and The Boundless is $325. With the Boundless you can come unlimited times, you get 20% off products, you get a birthday scalp massage, so that’s really cool,” said stylist Jacquelyn Enriquez, who works at Sip and Style.

The Greater Bakersfield Chamber says it saw a seven percent increase of shoppers starting their Christmas shopping early last year. With their Holiday Campaign “Shop Local, Shop Now”, they expect even better results this year.

“Local-owned businesses are indispensable contributors to our community. Again, women-owned businesses, minority-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses, this is really important for us to patronize those stores so that we can support our local economy,” said Norma Dunn with Kern Women’s Business Center.