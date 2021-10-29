Small business owners welcome last-minute costume shoppers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Small business owners are here to help last-minute costume shoppers find the right fit this Halloween.

If you’re someone who waits until the last minute to find a Halloween costume, this year you could be unlucky. Inventory is low in even larger retailers, but local businesses Bakersfield Costumes and Fantasy Frocks Costumes have lots to offer.

Bakersfield Costumes, located at 3232 Roberts Ln., has everything from packaged costumes, masks, accessories, shoes, props and endless clothes to help you get the right look. Owner Sonja Talamantes said this has been the store’s busiest year yet and she has even quit her day job to run the place full-time.

Bakersfield Costumes Owner Sonja Talamantes

“People are actually overcompensating for last year since a lot of people did not get to go out,” Talamantes said. “People are telling me that there’s nothing on the shelves at other stores.”



Photos of happy customers fill one of the walls at Bakersfield Costumes.











Bakersfield Costumes long-time shopper Krystal Williams said she has been going to the store for years. Photos from happy customers line one of the walls near the entrance of the store.

“You get more for your buck here than anywhere else,” Williams said. “Anything you need is here, in one stop.”

Bakersfield Costumes shopper Krystal Williams sifts through racks of girls’ costumes.

Fantasy Frocks Costumes, located at 1928 17th St., is a full-service costume shop that offers theatrical, vintage and packaged fits. The store offers wigs, accessories, masks, Ben Nye make-up and more. Owner Jennifer Keller said the store has also seen an increase in sales this year. Fantasy Frocks also costumes Bakersfield College’s theater productions.

“What has worked in our favor is that we keep inventory all year long,” Keller said. “Last year was very strange, you know, because of the pandemic but we’re up from two years ago.”

Fantasy Frocks Costumes Owner Jennifer Keller

That extra inventory is a saving grace for last-minute costume shoppers. Both stores also do costume rentals.

Keller said the most popular costume requests this year have been Star Trek, Netflix’s popular Squid Games and horror villains.

“We could’ve probably sold another couple hundred Michael Myers masks if had we had them,” Keller said.

Over at Bakersfield Costumes — “the scarier the better,” according to Talamantes.