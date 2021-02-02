Small Business Development Center to discuss Paycheck Protection Program updates Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This Wednesday’s Small Business Development Center webinar will feature a discussion of updates on the Paycheck Protection Program and the second opening for applications to the state’s $500 million relief grant.

Hosted by the SBDC at Cal State Bakersfield, the weekly webinar runs from noon to 1 p.m. SBDC Director Kelly Bearden will be joined by Valley Strong Credit Union Vice President Deanna Blaise.

Register online here to attend.

The SBDC is open for free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners with local funding options, tax credit programs, employee programs and other services.