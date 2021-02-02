Small Business Development Center to discuss Paycheck Protection Program updates Wednesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This Wednesday’s Small Business Development Center webinar will feature a discussion of updates on the Paycheck Protection Program and the second opening for applications to the state’s $500 million relief grant.

Hosted by the SBDC at Cal State Bakersfield, the weekly webinar runs from noon to 1 p.m. SBDC Director Kelly Bearden will be joined by Valley Strong Credit Union Vice President Deanna Blaise.

Register online here to attend.  

The SBDC is open for free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners with local funding options, tax credit programs, employee programs and other services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News