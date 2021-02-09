Small Business Development Center webinar to provide updates on government relief programs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday’s webinar hosted by the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield will provide updates on government pandemic relief programs and focus on Paycheck Protection Program first-time and second-round applicants.

SBDC Director Kelly Bearden will be joined by Celeste Young-Ramos, CEO of Restaurant Success Center, a restaurant consulting firm. She will discuss COVID-related issues food service businesses are facing, according to a release.

The webinar will take place from noon to 1 p.m. To register, click here.