Small Business Development Center webinar to feature owners discussing their experiences navigating pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three local business owners will discuss how their companies are handling the coronavirus pandemic during a free webinar Wednesday hosted by the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield.

The seminar, titled “Managing Your Small Business Through the Pandemic,” will be online from noon to 1 p.m. Guest host Keith Brice, president and CEO of Mid State Development Corporation, will lead a discussion with Rick Jhaj, CEO of Countryside Corporation, Eric Giddens, co-founder of Kern River Brewing, and David Dobbs, owner of Imbibe Wine.

Questions from attendees will be taken. Register online here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News