Small Business Development Center webinar to feature owners discussing their experiences navigating pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three local business owners will discuss how their companies are handling the coronavirus pandemic during a free webinar Wednesday hosted by the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield.

The seminar, titled “Managing Your Small Business Through the Pandemic,” will be online from noon to 1 p.m. Guest host Keith Brice, president and CEO of Mid State Development Corporation, will lead a discussion with Rick Jhaj, CEO of Countryside Corporation, Eric Giddens, co-founder of Kern River Brewing, and David Dobbs, owner of Imbibe Wine.

Questions from attendees will be taken. Register online here.