Small Business Development Center to host webinar on borrower opportunities in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield will host a webinar Wednesday on borrower opportunities in Kern County, recent updates on the Paycheck Protection Plan and the Employee Retention Tax Credit.

The center’s director, Kelly Bearden, will be joined by Keith Brice, president and CEO of Mid State Development Corporation. Brice will discuss the effects his company has seen from multiple government business pandemic relief programs.

The webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Register online to attend.