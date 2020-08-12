Coronavirus
Small Business Development Center to hold webinar Wednesday discussing PPP loan forgiveness forms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness forms and different scenarios borrowers face will be discussed at Wednesday’s free webinar hosted by the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield.

The “Managing Your Small Business through the Pandemic” webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m., the center said in a release. Host and center director Kelly Bearden will provide guidance on PPP loan forgiveness with spreadsheet samples and a look at managing a loan from different borrower perspectives.

To attend, register online here. The center remains available for free consulting to help small business owners.

For more information or to sign up for assistance, click here.

