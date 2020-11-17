Small Business Development Center hosts free webinar to help business owners with pandemic burnout

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Small Business Development Center will be hosting a free “Managing Your Small Business through the Pandemic,” webinar about five techniques to help business owners with pandemic burnout on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The webinar will be hosted by SBDC director, Kelly Bearden, that will focus on helping small business owners finding a variety of government business assistance programs like filling out Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness forms.

Bearden will be joined by Lorna Kibbey, a national speaker, author, and owner of Lorna Kibbey Leadership Solutions. One of the topics they will cover during the webinar is providing some ideas for business owners and managers to improve employee morale and performance.

The webinar will start from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. To register, head to www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief36