BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Small Business Administration loans and capital resources will be discussed at Wednesday’s free webinar presented by the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield.

Host Kelly Bearden will be joined by Michele McClure, Pacific Western Bank V.P. relationship manager, to discuss resources her company offers including a unique line of credit, SBA 504 and 7A loans. They’ll also talk about the economy, updates on remaining pandemic relief programs and small business recovery opportunities.

The webinar will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Register online here.