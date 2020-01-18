Small aircraft makes emergency landing in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A small aircraft needed to make an emergency landing for unknown reasons late Friday night just before midnight in Southeast Bakersfield.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were on scene at Cottonwood Road and Feliz Drive where the plane made an emergency landing at around 11:50 p.m.

Photo: Brandon Barraza



Photo: Brandon Barraza

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said two people aboard the aircraft were not injured.

It is unclear what caused the midair emergency.

CHP and KCSO were on scene and CHP reports the FAA and NTSB were being notified.

No other details were immediately available.