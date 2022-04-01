BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s new entertainment options is topped by a first-rate spy story on the streaming service of Apple TV+.

“Slow Horses” Grade 3 ½ stars: The tendency with spy stories is to focus on how one very capable individual must save the day. This six-episode series based on the novel by Mick Herron takes a very refreshing look at the spy world in that it is up to a group of outcast members of MI5 who end up being the heroes.

Think of them as the Isle of Misfit Spies with the most misfit of them all, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), running the operation in a facility known as Slough House. He’s not as much running things as languishing in the world of being a forgotten member of the British intelligence agency. Drinking and filing reports in the trashcan are his biggest activities.

That changes when River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) joins the team. He was on the fast track to a huge career as a spy when a major mistake during a training mission got him sidelined. But, that doesn’t slow his instincts and he begins looking into a case that could repair his career.

The ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, Olivia Cooke (a dead ringer for Rose Byrne), Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Paul Higgins, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly and a special guest appearance by Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce.

The fact the book was adapted for TV by Will Smith of “Veep” is a major clue that the production is a perfect blend of espionage and dark comedy. Lowden plays Cartwright as if he was the illegitimate son of James Bond giving the series a solid spy line.

Oldman is brilliant as the burned out boss who begins to remember what life was like before being sent so far away from the action. He has the skill to make his character an annoying slacker and a cunning boss at the same time.

Be prepared to set aside a large part of your day if you plan to watch the series when all six episodes become available on April 1. It is the kind of project that is so addictive it will bring on a big binge.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of March 29

“Marry Me” Grade 2 ½ stars: The new release is the cinema’s version of dating a person you know has all kinds of problems but there is just enough appeal to make you happy. The new romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson almost drowns in clichés and disjointed scenes but is saved by the stars – especially Wilson.

It all comes down to whether the audience is willing to hang in there and endure the familiar rom com moments and all of the musical performances to make sure these two people end up in a happy place. That is made easier by the natural charm of Wilson that always makes him come across like he’s like a puppy found stranded in the rain.

It is not a bad film but worthy of only one date.

“Sing 2” Grade 3 stars: Seeing “Sing 2” is a lot like hearing a favorite song again. There remains a lot to like but nothing compares to the joy felt the first time. The beats that made the animated “Sing” a hit are there but nothing has been done to make the arrangement feel different. “Sing 2” is good but is missing that element of discovery from the first film.

Youngsters won’t care that “Sing” and “Sing 2” follow familiar tracks because the movie has been given a quick pace by the director and loaded with colorful animals, places and things. Adults might experience a little “deja view” if they saw the original but there are far problems a movie can experience.

The main thing is that “Sing 2” is still a movie that comes at the right time. After such a long and tough year, it is nice to have a fun, family-friendly film on which to end the year. That is definitely something to “Sing” (or “Sing 2”) about.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray

“Guantanamo Diary Revisited”: The film features Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who was imprisoned for 14 years at Guantanamo Bay in the aftermath of 9/11, where he was subjected to torture between 2002 and 2004 by members of a “Special Projects” team.

“Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America”: Civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson draws a stark timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to the modern myth of a post-racial America.

“Writing With Fire”: Fearless group of journalists maintain India’s only women-led news outlet.

Available on digital platforms

“Death on the Nile”: Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s (Kenneth Branagh) Egyptian vacation aboard a river boat becomes a terrifying search for a murderer. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on April 5.

“The Yellow Wallpaper”: Contemporary adaptation of Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s controversial gothic feminist horror story.

“Jockey”: An aging jockey (Clifton Collins Jr.), hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Molly Parker). Look for it on DVD and Blu-ray on April 5.