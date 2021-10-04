Slice of fun: Tehachapi Apple Festival returns this month with something extra

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Tehachapi Apple Festival is coming back this month and with a carnival as well.

For two days, apple related foods, products, and more, will take over three blocks on Green Street in Downtown Tehachapi. And just around the corner on Robinson and D Streets, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Fall Carnival. The carnival will start Oct. 15, one day prior to the Apple Festival.

As always, the core of the apple festival will revolve around locally farmed apples, apple pie, apple turnovers, apple nachos and more apple products, according to the Tehachapi Apple Festival Website. An apple pie eating contest will be held on Oct. 17 and a apple pie contest the next day. Centennial Plaza will have live music from 11 a.m. to closing time with seating to enjoy those treats.

The festival will be filled with entertainment for the whole family. This year’s emphasis is to have more fun for the whole family. The festival is also putting in a “kidzone” with bounce houses and “inflatables for all day fun,” according to the Tehachapi Apple Festival Website. Other activities for kids include: balloon car races, a petting zoo, face painting, golf putting, corn hole contest, carnival games and more.

Local vendors will also fill the remaining space of Green Street with gifts and goodies for the whole family.

The apple festival is free to everyone. Carnival tickets are available at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce at 209 E Tehachapi Blvd. Discounted presale carnival tickets are available until Oct. 14.