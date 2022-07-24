BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community members gathered for a vigil honoring slain Deputy Phillip Campas outside KCSO headquarters on Sunday.

Dozens turned out for the vigil Sunday night to remember Campas who was killed during a SWAT operation in Wasco last year.

Local group “Back the Badge” organized the event celebrating Campas’ influence on the sheriff’s office and the supporting community.

“He was the epitome of a hero,” Kristy Gandarilla said. “We can’t thank him and his family enough. This is a way to show them that we appreciate everything that they have also sacrificed.”

