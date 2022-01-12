Slain deputy Phillip Campas honored with Fox Theater Walk of Fame star

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater’s Walk of Fame got a new star Wednesday, but it wasn’t a country music star or generous philanthropist. It was for a public safety warrior who gave his life answering the call of duty.

Kern County Sherriff’s Office SWAT team member Phillip Campas was honored in a brief but poignant ceremony outside the historic downtown theater. About 50 people gathered for the unveiling of the sidewalk star on H Street.

“The people that have stars here are entertainers, people for meritorious service,” Sheriff Donny Youngblood said. “They really don’t mean anything compared to what Phillip’s means.”

Deputy Campas was killed on July 25, 2021 trying to rescue a Wasco family whose mentally ill husband and father was threatening them with a handgun and semi-automatic rifle. Campas was shot while making a charge toward the Ramirez family home. Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr. also killed his wife and his two sons before he himself was killed.

“We can’t thank the community enough for doing this as you continue to build his legacy. But we will never forget our son, husband, father, brother.” Campas’ mother Christine said.

Campas’ name is also enshrined at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Memorial on Norris Road alongside those of the department’s other deputies and citizen volunteers who lost their lives in service to their community.