BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The White Wolf Wellness Foundation announced the return of “Skye on the River,” an outdoor concert which takes place on the Kern River.

The nonprofit fundraising concert is curated by Bakersfield singer and songwriter Crimson Skye.

You can expect a night of catchy melodies, food and a conscious connection with nature under the Kern night sky. The event will take place at the serene 14 acre Okihi Nature retreat.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the continued rehabilitation of the land where the sky meets the river, according to organizers.

The event is scheduled for Friday Sept. 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Okihi located at 13277 Round Mountain Rd.

Gates open at 5 p.m., an open mic session is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by musical performances from Labellum, Manuela and Crimson Skye at 7 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale via Eventbrite.