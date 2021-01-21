Investigators work to identify skeletal remains found in Ridgecrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s office investigators are working to determine if skeletal remains found in a desert area in Ridgecrest are of a human.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area near Jacks Ranch Road and West Ridgecrest Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of skeletal remains found there. It wasn’t clear how the remains were located.

Detectives were called to the scene and their investigation is ongoing. The coroner will determine if the remains were human.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.