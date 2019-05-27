Skeletal human remains found near Lost Hills

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Investigators in a field off Weiser and Lost Hills roads Sunday afternoon.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office was called out to Lost Hills and Weiser roads Sunday afternoon on reports of human remains found in a field just east of Interstate 5.

The Office said the remains were seen by a passerby.

The remains were skeletal and showed no obvious signs of trauma, according to KCSO.

They could not identify whether the remains belonged to a male or female.