Skeletal human remains found near Lost Hills
The Kern County Sheriff's Office was called out to Lost Hills and Weiser roads Sunday afternoon on reports of human remains found in a field just east of Interstate 5.
The Office said the remains were seen by a passerby.
The remains were skeletal and showed no obvious signs of trauma, according to KCSO.
They could not identify whether the remains belonged to a male or female.
More Stories
-
-
-
Community activist Dolores Huerta joined local leaders in East…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.