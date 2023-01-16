BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy who rode a skateboard on Highway 33 was struck and killed by a pickup Sunday evening, according to California Highway Patrol.

The teen, of Fellows, was pronounced dead at the scene. The CHP says the crash was reported about 5:30 p.m. in the southbound lane, north of Arnold Avenue.

It was dark and raining at the time and the pickup was traveling about 50 mph when it hit the skateboarder, officers said. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor. The teen’s name will be released by the coroner’s office.