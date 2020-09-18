Sizzling deals abound for National Cheeseburger Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The smell of meat on the grill and fries in fresh oil will be plentiful Friday as chains and local businesses offer deals in celebration of National Cheeseburger Day.

Applebee’s is offering a “burger bundle” with choice of burger plus classic fries and a soft drink for $8.99. To order, visit applebees.com or use the restaurant’s mobile app.

Happy Jack’s Pie N’ Burger downtown is offering a free 16-ounce drink with any burger purchase. The business is cash only. Outdoor dining is offered.

Juicy Burger, also downtown, will give diners who purchase any combo a second combo at half price. All combos include fresh cut fries and a 20-ounce drink.

Those at the mall can purchase a burger at Red Robin and get a second for half price. The offer is good through Sunday.