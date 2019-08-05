Sizzler is back open after being treated for cockroaches

Sizzler reopened Friday after being shut down by Kern County Public Health last Wednesday.

It was closed last week due to lack of cleanliness and evidence of cockroaches being found throughout the facility and live cockroaches found in food storage areas.

Friday they reopened after the restaurant thoroughly cleaned equipment and facility and was treated for cockroaches. A follow-up inspection was performed by Public Health and no live vermin were detected in the facility.

Sizzler is back open and has a B rating with a inspection score of 89%.