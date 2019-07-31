Sizzler closed due to cockroach infestation, Public Health says

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) — Public Health officials shut down the Sizzler in east Bakersfield on Wednesday due to a cockroach infestation and buildup of food debris and grease, according to an inspection report.

Inspectors found evidence of cockroaches throughout the restaurant, including soup station cabinets, prep stations and dishwashing and storage areas, the report says. Live roaches were spotted in the back food storage area.

Additionally, food debris and grease buildup were found behind and in between cooking equipment, and food debris was found on floor sinks and under racks in the food prep area, according to the report.

The restaurant received an inspection score of 68 percent.

“Keep all areas clean, free of food debris and grease to prevent the harborage of vermin,” inspectors wrote in the report.

At its last inspection, on June 22, the restaurant received a score of 94 percent.