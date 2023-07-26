The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sixth person has died while they were in-custody of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, according to the department.

An unidentified 54-year-old male died on July 6 at a local hospital, according to the sheriff’s office’s AB 2761 reporting website. The department said the man was booked and awaiting trial when he died.

The fifth death occurred on May 3 when a 25-year-old male died at a Kern County Justice facility.

The two most recent deaths are under investigation.

The cause and manner of deaths for the two inmates are under investigation the sheriff’s office website states.

As of Jan 1. AB 2761 requires law enforcement or correctional facilities to post specified information on an inmate’s death including: the facility and location where the death occurred, the decedent’s age, race and gender on its website within 10 days of the decedent’s death.

Previously, the sheriff’s office would issue a release with some details of the events leading up to an inmate’s death.

Meza told 17 News in January, the sheriff’s office would not issue press releases in the future because of AB 2761.