Sixth human case of West Nile virus reported in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County now has its sixth and possibly final human case of the West Nile virus this year, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Kern County is likely to finish out the year with significantly fewer cases of the virus than last year. KCPH reported 32 West Nile human cases in 2019. Statewide, there have been 192 human cases of West Nile reported across 24 counties this year, the majority of which are coming from Los Angeles County, according to the department.

West Nile is a disease spread by mosquitoes that most often spreads to people during the summer and early fall when the mosquitoes that carry the virus are most active.

While the virus typically only causes mild flu-like symptoms in most people, the infection can cause severe illness and even death in some cases. Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, neck stiffness and confusion.

To decrease your risk of catching the virus, avoid mosquito-infested areas, wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants when outdoors, apply mosquito repellent while outdoors and ensure that doors and windows have screens in good repair.