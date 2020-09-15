Six years since murder of Matt Odom, Kern Secret Witness offering $10,000 reward for information

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday marks six years since the murder of Matt Odom, a Bakersfield father of four who was found dead outside his home in Northwest Bakersfield. On Sept. 15, 2014, Matt Odom, 28, was found stabbed to death in his front yard on Waterbury Drive. His case remains unsolved.

There have been many public accusations in his death, but Bakersfield Police has never charged anyone or named suspects in the case.

The Bakersfield Police Department told 17 News on Monday that the investigation is still active.

The Kern Secret Witness website says they are offering a reward of to $10,000 for information that can help solve Matt Odom’s case. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Kern Secret Witness tip line at (661) 322-4040.