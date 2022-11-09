To celebrate Veterans Day, Six Flags Magic Mountain will offer free park admission, parking, and food to all veterans, retired military, and active-duty personnel when they present a valid military ID, the theme park announced Wednesday.

The limited-time offering will be available from Friday, Nov. 11, until Sunday, Nov. 13, starting at 10:30 a.m.

“It is truly an honor for us to be able to recognize all who have served our country during our new Veteran’s Day Weekend celebration,” Six Flags Magic Mountain Park President Don McCoy said in a statement.

Veterans can also receive a 15% discount on all park merchandise during the festivities. Special food offerings will also be available.

Park events for the weekend celebration will include: members of the U.S. Military performing the National Anthem during park opening and an honorary swearing-in ceremony presented by select branches of the U.S. Military.

Family members of veterans, active duty, or retired military personnel can also receive up to four discounted park tickets retailing for $19.99, a discounted drink bottle, and a complimentary button commemorating the celebration, a press release said.

This event will be open for all park guests, the theme park announced; however, the additional discounts are only available for veterans and their families.