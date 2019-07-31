Six displaced after attic fire damages east Bakersfield house

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An attic fire in a house in east Bakersfield caused an estimated $31,000 in damage and appears to have been caused by electrical issues, firefighters said.

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Palm Avenue, where fire crews located a smoldering fire in the attic by using a thermal imaging camera, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Firefighters isolated and removed the burning debris. Two bedrooms and a bathroom were damaged by the blaze.

Damaged electrical wiring was found where the fire started, firefighters said. The homeowners told them breakers and lights had recently stopped working.

A family of six was displaced.

Firefighters are asking residents to make sure there are working smoke detectors in the home and to call a licensed electrician or the electrical company when experiencing unusual electrical issues.

