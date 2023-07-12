BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tehachapi residents have the opportunity to sit down for coffee with Mayor Michael Davies next week.

Mayor Davies will be at the Kamenz Kafe on Mill Street from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on July 20.

The event is a great chance to get questions about the city of Tehachapi answered, according to Key Budge, event coordinator for the city.

The event is designed to create a comfortable setting for the community to engage with its local government, meet the mayor, councilmembers, and city staff.