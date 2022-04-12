BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sister of a man arrested after a standoff with Bakersfield Police is publicly thanking the Officers for their handling of her brother’s capture.

Alexander Fuentes was taken into custody after a nine-hour standoff Thursday.

Police say Fuentes threatened officers with a pellet gun, sword and knife after starting fires in a home.

Danielle White said her brother suffered from schizophrenia, and BPD officials, including a therapist, had been checking up on him for months before Thursday’s incident.

“They really took the time to speak to me, and speak to my father, and make sure that we knew that they were doing all they could to approach him carefully, so that they didn’t harm him,” White said.

Bakersfield Police said one officer was hurt during the standoff, struck in the head by a pellet from the pellet gun. No one else, including Fuentes, was harmed.

Fuentes pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges Monday. His next hearing is set for May 9.