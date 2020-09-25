Sister Judy Morasci retiring after 62 years with Sisters of Mercy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local healthcare leader is saying goodbye after decades of service to Bakersfield.

Starting next year, Sister Judy Morasci, Vice President of Mission Integration for Mercy Hospitals of Bakersfield, is retiring.

She has served as VP for 26 years and has served the Sisters of Mercy for 62 years. But after retirement, she won’t settle down quite yet. Sister Judy will volunteer for the Friends of Mercy Foundation working with colleagues, friends and donors.

Morasci said she’s been very happy with the way doctors, nurses and staff have handled the coronavirus pandemic — with empathy and compassion.

