BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new food pantry has opened its doors to help feed families in need.

Sister Josie’s Food Pantry opened Friday morning to provide for those going hungry and address systemic needs, and on opening day gave food to 75 families.

Last year, Sister Josie and the Sisters of Mercy donated $2,000 to local nonprofit Steward’s to get the pantry started. It’s located at 107 17th St. and will be open every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m.