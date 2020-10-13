Sister-in-law of man who barricaded himself, 4-year-old son inside her house shows explosion aftermath

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After a 12-hour standoff and a few explosions – police arrested a man who allegedly held his own son as hostage in North Bakersfield.

It all started at around 5 p.m. yesterday near San Dimas and 32nd street, near Memorial Hospital. Bakersfield police were called to reports of a man assaulting his ex-wife with a hammer. The man was identified as Eliot Davis. His sister-in-law – Beth Shook – says she and the couple’s 4-year-old son were in the house when it happened.

“My nephew was standing in the door looking outside. He had his hand on the knob and was standing in the doorway. And rather than pull the door knob out of his hand, I lifted the curtain and right out there by that tree, my brother in law was beating her in the head with a hammer.”

Davis’ ex-wife escaped and drove to a nearby store, where someone called an ambulance for her. She was later treated for major injuries.

Beth Shook is married to Davis’ brother, Danny. Davis has been living with them for two years. She said she and her husband tried to take the Davis’ 4-year-old to a safer place, but Davis grabbed the child.

“My husband tried to go after him and his brother came into the house at that point and said no he’s going to stay with me,” Shook said. “I mean he’s got a hammer in his hand. My husband decided it would be the safest thing to go ahead and leave.”

Police say when they arrived at about 5 P.M. yesterday – Davis took the boy into the house. He then threw an explosive device at officers attempting to arrest him.

BPD and a SWAT team waited outside and tried to communicate with Davis. Officers broke into the house at around 4 a.m., that was when he lit a new explosive. The boy was rescued before it detonated. BPD says Davis is in a local hospital in a stable condition. The boy is also being treated. Beth Shook says Davis is an army veteran with PTSD who’s been trained with explosives.

“I know that somebody I knew and loved and cared about completely lost it and I never would’ve thought that I would’ve seen him do something like what I saw,” Shook said.

BPD booked Davis on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence, and possession of explosive devices.

Danny Davis’ sister, Cassandra Barron, has created a GoFundMe account to help her brother and his wife raise money to help pay for a new place to live.