Sinkhole repairs force lane closures on Truxtun Avenue in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Repairs to a sinkhole on Truxtun Avenue approaching the Westside Parkway has forced lane closures Friday afternoon.

The City of Bakersfield said the “small, shallow” sinkhole in the #3 westbound lane of Truxtun Avenue near the railroad underpass was found at around 6 a.m.

Officials said subsurface water from the river entered an underground utility vault and formed the sinkhole above.

The middle and right lanes are closed as repairs are made.

The city expects repair work to be completed by 7 p.m.