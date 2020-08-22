Sinkhole repaired on Chester Avenue in Central Bakersfield after weeks of work

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After about a month of work, city crews finally wrapped up repairs Friday to a sinkhole that closed off traffic on Chester Avenue at Brundage Lane.

The 8-by-12 foot sinkhole forced a closure at the intersection on July 18, but the needed work was more extensive underground.

Crews repaired water, sewage and storm drain lines and needed to replace more than 400 feet of a sewage system pipe, the city of Bakersfield said in memo Friday.

In addition, workers braved extreme heat this week as they finished up repairs. Temperatures reached 108 on some days, the city said.