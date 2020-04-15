Sinkhole repairs expected to last through April 21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The work to repair a 12-foot-wide sinkhole that opened Monday in east Bakersfield is expected to last through April 21.

The sinkhole opened near the intersection of Fairfax Road and College Avenue. The city is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes during the repairs and construction.

“Due to the extent of the work required to repair the sinkhole and related storm drain damage at the intersection, Public Works has closed Fairfax Road in both directions at College Avenue,” according to a city news release.

Local access for residents remains open.