Sinkhole repairs expected to last through April 21

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
ROAD WORK_1508773272891.jpg

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The work to repair a 12-foot-wide sinkhole that opened Monday in east Bakersfield is expected to last through April 21.

The sinkhole opened near the intersection of Fairfax Road and College Avenue. The city is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes during the repairs and construction.

“Due to the extent of the work required to repair the sinkhole and related storm drain damage at the intersection, Public Works has closed Fairfax Road in both directions at College Avenue,” according to a city news release.

Local access for residents remains open.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News