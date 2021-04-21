Singer-songwriter Dennis Payne dies at 71

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dennis Payne, a singer and songwriter who played a role in the development of the Bakersfield Sound, has died.

Payne died unexpectedly on April 8 in Tennessee following spinal surgery.

He got his start as a teenager playing guitar on the Dave Stogner Show broadcast live in the mid-1960s on channel 17, known then as KYLD.

Payne, whose father, Charlie Payne and Uncle Leon Payne were well known country music songwriters, co-wrote “Highway Patrol” with Bakersfield legend Red Simpson. They were longtime collaborators.

Dennis Payne was 71 years old.

