BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Singer LeAnn Rimes performance at Bakersfield Fox Theater has been cancelled. According to Fox Theater representatives, scheduling conflicts coming out of the pandemic led to the cancellation.

Card refunds have been issued and will take approximately 5 to 7 business days to appear on your statement. If you purchased tickets with cash, please email Fox theater with your name and order number at info@thebakersfieldfox.com to process your refund.