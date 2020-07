BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The large neon sign marking the location of Sinaloa Mexican Restaurant, which closed last year after 70 years of operation, was taken down Wednesday afternoon.

Sinaloa first opened in 1948 at the location now occupied by Wool Growers Restaurant. It moved in 1957 to 910 20th St., where it served classic Mexican dishes until closing in January 2019.