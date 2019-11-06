Simmons Prepared Foods is recalling two million pounds of chicken products

Simmons Prepared Foods is recalling about two million pounds of poultry products that may have been contaminated with metal and similar materials.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the poultry items were produced from Oct. 21 through Monday. These largely consist of Ready to Cook chicken wings, tenderloins, breasts and legs.

The products were shipped to California, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania, according to the department.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of food poisoning relating to the products. The department urges that any products being kept in institutional freezers be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.