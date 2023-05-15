CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died after a single-vehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 5 on May 10.

According to California Highway Patrol, the 22-year-old man from Simi Valley was traveling south in a 1998 Toyota Tacoma when he drifted off the roadway onto the right shoulder, north of Stockdale Highway.

He overcorrected, causing the Tacoma to roll over several times and come to a stop in the center median of I-5.

The driver was not using his seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered major injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly after the crash, CHP said.

Drugs or alcohol were not factors. The investigation is ongoing.