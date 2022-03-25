UPDATE (March 26): CHP deactivated the Silver Alert issued for the missing 73-year-old. He has been located, CHP said.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old man reported missing Friday from Shafter.

CHP and Shafter police are asking for help to locate Jose Campos. He was last seen on March 25 at around 7:30 p.m. at East Tulare Avenue and Willow Street in Shafter.

Campos is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. Authorities believe he was on foot and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on whereabouts or has seen Campos is asked to call 911.