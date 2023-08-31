UPDATE (10:22 p.m.): Gilroy police said the missing couple has been found in Ventura and a Silver Alert has been canceled.

(KRON/KGET) — A Silver Alert has been issued in multiple counties — including Kern County — for a missing couple out of Gilroy, authorities said Thursday.

The Gilroy Police Department said that on Wednesday that Jose and Maria Dutra were headed to Casa de Fruta, a roadside stand at 10021 Pacheco Pass Highway in Hollister, however, they never made it there.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, their daughter spoke with the couple over the phone. They indicated that they were parked in a lot near a Target and Jack in the Box in Gilroy, police said. They did not say more about their plans.

CHP issued a Silver Alert for the couple on Thursday. It said she was last seen at about 2:51 p.m. on Telephone Road just east of US-101 in Ventura County. The couple may be in Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, or Kern Counties.

Both Jose and Maria are elderly, and police are concerned about their safety due to their medical conditions. Maria has shown early signs of dementia, but she has not been treated for it. Jose has been diagnosed with dementia and is taking medication for it. However, police believe he does not have the medicine on him.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Maria is 84 years old with gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Jose Dutra is 88 years old with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 195 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gilroy police at 408-846-0350 and reference case number 23-3886, or call 911.