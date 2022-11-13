BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh community celebrated their founder’s birthday through a celebration that brought thousands to their temple in southeast Bakersfield.

During the event the Sikh Women’s Association collected donations of money and warm clothes for the homeless.

We’re finally out of the triple digits but that means a new challenge is here.. and that’s the cold weather. This weather can be brutal especially for our homeless population.

“We do a drive for the Open Door Network and we do a coat drive, or a blanket drive or a clothing drive,” Raji Brar the co-founder of the Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association said. “So we’re super happy to be doing it again this year.”

Organizers said the annual drive is a big success. Brar said they’ve received thousands of dollars and warm clothes for the homeless all during the Sikh’s annual celebration.

“This is a great event here at the Sikh community,” Brar said. “This is our Sikh temple Bakersfield parade. Nagar kirtan is the celebration of Guru Nanak’s birthday who is the founder of Sikhism.”

The celebration had a parade of people move throughout Southeast Bakersfield around the temple. People who donated all said they want to help people in need stay warm this holiday season.

“You’ve seen all the homeless people all around Bakersfield like downtown,” Suki Kooner a donor said. “You always see them with a little blankets and curled around with boxes and so it’s always nice to give it to them. This year it’s going to be really important to give to them because it’s going to get really cold and they need to have at least some type of comfort.”