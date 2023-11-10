BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The displaced community is getting some assistance from a local women’s organization this winter.

The Sikh Women’s Association of Bakersfield is teaming up with the Open Door Network by collecting coats, blankets and diapers for the displaced community in Kern County. Donations will be accepted on Nov. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the downtown Sikh Temple. The temple is located at 2400 S. P Street.

Organizers say the items that are donated must be clean and in great shape.