Sikh Riders of America to host blood drive Oct. 10 in place of annual motorcycle ride

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sikh Riders of America will host a blood drive instead of their annual motorcycle ride honoring local law enforcement.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Sikh Riders are asking people to show their support for the Bakersfield Police Department by scheduling an appointment with Houchin Community Blood Bank on Oct. 10.

The group will hold the blood drive at the Bakersfield Harley Davidson located at 35089 Merle Haggard Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can schedule an appointment using this link.